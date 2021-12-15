Accenture To Acquire France's AFD.TECH For Undisclosed Terms - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Professional services company Accenture Plc (ACN) announced Wednesday its intent to acquire AFD.TECH, an independent network services company specializing in network engineering, operations and business services. Financial terms of the transaction are not being disclosed.

Founded in 1998, AFD.TECH serves leading telecom brands and clients across various other industries, including energy, industrial, infrastructure and life sciences sectors. The company is based in France with additional offices in Belgium and Morocco.

The acquisition of AFD.TECH would strengthen Accenture's network operations capabilities in Europe and follows Accenture's acquisition of Arca last November and of umlaut in October 2021.

AFD.TECH's network operations and IT capabilities, as well as its deep industry knowledge, would complement Accenture's cloud, edge computing, security, and network capabilities to help clients shape, build and operate cloud-first networks.

This acquisition would add more than 1,600 highly skilled professionals to Accenture globally, along with multidisciplinary capabilities across engineering, design, deployment, and operation of next generation networks, such as 5G and fiber.

The newly acquired expertise when combined with Accenture's Cloud First capabilities would provide a broad spectrum of proven practices, operational excellence and human ingenuity to help clients drive comprehensive transformation across their disparate networks.

The acquisition requires prior consultation with the relevant works councils and would be subject to customary closing conditions.

