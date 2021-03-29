Markets
Accenture To Acquire Cygni To Offer Improved Cloud First Strategies

(RTTNews) - Irish consulting services company Accenture Plc (ACN) announced on Monday that it has agreed to buy Swedish IT consultancy company Cygni Group. The terms of the transaction have not been disclosed.

Founded in 2006, Cygni offers technical software development services to different industries like communications and utilities. The company has also worked in digital-led projects for the Swedish government. Cygni's 190 developers have vast experience in all IT consulting/implementation services like serverless and cloud.

Once the deal is completed, Cygni is expected to add to the global services of Accenture Cloud First. The company had recently created Accenture Cloud First, a varied service group with 70,000 cloud professionals at an investment of $3 billion. This group was designed to aid clients become "cloud-first" businesses in the fastest way possible.

Commenting on the deal, Karthik Narain, Global Lead of Accenture Cloud First, said, "Having Cygni's talented team join Accenture Cloud First strengthens our ability to help clients use the cloud and technology innovation to act faster, operate sustainably, and deliver exceptional new experiences. Our new Cygni colleagues bring key skills to help clients master change in an era of compressed transformation."

