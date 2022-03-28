Markets
ACN

Accenture To Acquire Capabilities From Trancom ITS; Terms Undisclosed

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Accenture (ACN) said Monday that it has agreed to acquire digital engineering and operational technology capabilities from Trancom ITS, Japanese logistics technology services provider. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About 190 engineers from Trancom ITS, specializing in cloud-based logistics systems and optimizing warehouse operations with IoT and sensor technology, will join Accenture Industry X in Japan.

Accenture noted that the acquisition will enable its Industry X service to offer hyper-automation solutions at scale, which manufacturing and logistics companies in Japan are increasingly demanding to become more efficient and sustainable in their core operations.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ACN

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular