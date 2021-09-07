Markets
Accenture To Acquire BENEXT In France - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Accenture (ACN) announced its plan to acquire BENEXT, an independent product consulting company in France. As part of the deal, approximately 160 professionals would join OCTO Technology, and more broadly expand the European and global capabilities of Accenture Cloud First. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Karthik Narain, global lead, Accenture Cloud First, said: "Acquiring BENEXT would be a valuable addition to help more clients truly operate in the cloud and become digital enterprises."

OCTO Technology is a technology consultancy specializing in digital transformation and software development. The OCTO team is primarily located in France.

