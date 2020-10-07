Markets
ACN

Accenture To Acquire Avenai For Undisclosed Financial Terms - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Accenture plc (ACN) said Wednesday that it has agreed to acquire Avenai, an Ottawa-based provider of consulting and technology services. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Accenture noted that Avenai has a significant focus on the public sector market and acquisition will enhance Accenture's capacity to drive the technology transformation taking place across the public sector in Canada.

Since its establishment in 2012, Avenai has built a strong reputation with government and commercial clients in the Ottawa and Toronto regions, growing from four to more than 70 employees.

Avenai supports key aspects of business change, including strategy development, process improvement, IT-enabled business transformation, and organization culture transformation.

"COVID-19 is leading many Canadian organizations to accelerate their technology transformations to ensure they come out ahead in this new reality, and that's why we are adding significantly to our team of experts in Ottawa. We look forward to working with the Avenai team to help our clients transform to meet the challenges of today and the future," said Jeffrey Russell, president of Accenture in Canada.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ACN

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular