Accenture To Acquire Avenai For Undisclosed Financial Terms - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Accenture plc (ACN) said Wednesday that it has agreed to acquire Avenai, an Ottawa-based provider of consulting and technology services. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Accenture noted that Avenai has a significant focus on the public sector market and acquisition will enhance Accenture's capacity to drive the technology transformation taking place across the public sector in Canada.

Since its establishment in 2012, Avenai has built a strong reputation with government and commercial clients in the Ottawa and Toronto regions, growing from four to more than 70 employees.

Avenai supports key aspects of business change, including strategy development, process improvement, IT-enabled business transformation, and organization culture transformation.

"COVID-19 is leading many Canadian organizations to accelerate their technology transformations to ensure they come out ahead in this new reality, and that's why we are adding significantly to our team of experts in Ottawa. We look forward to working with the Avenai team to help our clients transform to meet the challenges of today and the future," said Jeffrey Russell, president of Accenture in Canada.

