News & Insights

Markets
ACN

Accenture To Acquire Aris Group

March 18, 2024 — 07:43 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Accenture (ACN) has agreed to acquire Aris Group, a technology services provider focused on supporting public sector transformation across Europe. It specializes in the management of complex public sector IT projects, including systems integration, informatics and analytics, solution implementation and program management.

Based in Luxembourg, Aris Group has more than 2,330 people across Luxembourg, Belgium, and Greece primarily. It focuses on work with the European Union, including the EU Commission, its various institutions and member state organizations.

"The addition of Aris Group will expand our ability to deliver public service transformation services across Europe," said Olivier Girard, market unit lead for Accenture France & Benelux.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ACN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.