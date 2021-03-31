Markets
Accenture, Sumitomo Chemical Form JV To Drive Digital Transformation

(RTTNews) - Accenture (ACN) and Sumitomo Chemical have formed a joint venture SUMIKA DX ACCENT, which began operations today.

The joint venture will leverage the power of artificial intelligence (AI), data analytics and other technologies to transform operations and create new businesses at Sumitomo Chemical Group. It is 80% owned by Sumitomo Chemical and 20% by Accenture.

Accenture noted that the joint venture will optimize the company's supply chain and promote intelligent automation in its operations, using AI, data analytics and robotic process automation.

Accenture's role includes consulting services and delivering a practical training program to help develop talent in digital technologies and intelligent operations.

