Accenture Stock Outlook: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

With a market cap of $192.8 billion, Accenture plc (ACN) provides strategy and consulting, technology and operation services in North America and globally. Founded in 1951, the Dublin, Ireland-based company offers systems integration and application management, security, intelligent platform, infrastructure, software engineering, data and AI, and more.

Shares of the IT giant have underperformed the broader market over the past year and in 2025. ACN stock has surged 5.1% over the past 52 weeks and has declined 8.4% on a YTD basis. In comparison, the S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has returned 11.9% over the past year but has dropped marginally in 2025.

Narrowing the focus, ACN has also underperformed the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLK) 10.8% surge over the past 52 weeks and its 2.1% decline this year.

Accenture’s stock prices dropped 7.3% after the release of its mixed Q2 results on Mar. 20. The company reported a 5.4% year-over-year growth in revenues to $16.7 billion, exceeding the Street’s topline expectations by a small margin. Although the company’s earnings increased nearly 7% year-over-year to $2.82 per share, it missed the Street's expectations by a small margin.

For the current year ending in August, analysts predict ACN’s EPS to increase 6.1% year over year to $12.68. Moreover, the company has surpassed analysts’ consensus estimates in two of the past four quarters, while missing on two occasions.

Among the 24 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 16 “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” and seven “Holds.”

The configuration is slightly more bullish than three months ago, when 15 analysts gave the stock a “Strong Buy.”

On Apr. 16, Piper Sandler Companies (PIPR) analyst Arvind Ramnani maintained Accenture with a “Buy” rating, and adjusted the target price from $364 to $355.

ACN’s mean price target of $361.04 indicates a premium of 12.1% from the current market prices. Its Street-high target of $415 suggests a robust 28.8% upside potential from current price levels.

