Accenture Stock (ACN) Opinions on Potential M&A Discussions

Recent discussions on X about Accenture (ACN) have centered around the company’s potential merger and acquisition talks with another major firm. Many users have expressed surprise and skepticism, with some viewing the move as a sign of strategic desperation, while others see it as a bold step to strengthen market position. The conversation has sparked intense debate over the future direction of the company amidst a challenging year for its stock performance.
Additionally, posts on X have highlighted Accenture’s recent financial updates, including raised guidance for the fiscal year, which some argue has been overshadowed by concerns over a reduced forward order book. There’s a split in opinions, with a few users pointing to the stock’s current price-to-earnings ratio as an intriguing factor for long-term investors, while others remain cautious due to broader market uncertainties. This mix of speculation and analysis keeps the dialogue around ACN dynamic and engaging.
Accenture Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $ACN stock 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ACN stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE DAN NEWHOUSE sold up to $15,000 on 04/11.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $50,000 on 04/08.
- REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ purchased up to $15,000 on 04/07.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 03/31.
- REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN sold up to $15,000 on 03/27.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 4 times. They made 0 purchases and 4 sales worth up to $60,000 on 03/19, 03/14, 03/12, 03/03.
- SENATOR SHELLEY MOORE CAPITO sold up to $15,000 on 02/24.
- SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN purchased up to $100,000 on 02/13.
- REPRESENTATIVE WILLIAM R. KEATING purchased up to $15,000 on 02/05.
Accenture Insider Trading Activity
Accenture insiders have traded $ACN stock on the open market 81 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 81 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ACN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JULIE SPELLMAN SWEET (Chair and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 13,328 shares for an estimated $4,747,581.
- JOEL UNRUCH (General Counsel/Corp Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 8,313 shares for an estimated $2,727,154.
- JOHN F WALSH (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $1,715,219.
- MANISH SHARMA (CEO-The Americas) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 3,098 shares for an estimated $1,113,419.
- RYOJI SEKIDO (Co-CEO Asia Pacific) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 1,700 shares for an estimated $670,429.
- MELISSA A BURGUM (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 1,719 shares for an estimated $618,713.
- MAURO MACCHI (Chief Executive Officer-EMEA) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 1,500 shares for an estimated $433,138.
- ANGIE Y PARK (Chief Financial Officer) sold 1,250 shares for an estimated $377,950
- ANGELA BEATTY (Chief Leadership & HR Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 372 shares for an estimated $104,956.
Accenture Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,036 institutional investors add shares of Accenture stock to their portfolio, and 1,210 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC added 3,624,404 shares (+123.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,130,959,024
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 3,490,569 shares (+63.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,089,197,150
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 3,419,577 shares (+5.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,067,044,807
- GAMMA INVESTING LLC removed 3,409,689 shares (-99.7%) from their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $1,019,121,945
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS removed 2,944,935 shares (-24.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $918,937,517
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 1,869,722 shares (+3.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $583,428,052
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. added 1,395,135 shares (+2782.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $435,337,925
Accenture Government Contracts
We have seen $2,865,257,144 of award payments to $ACN over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- FEDERALLY FACILITATED EXCHANGE (FFE): $230,327,367
- THIS TASK ORDER IS FOR AN ENTERPRISE-WIDE DIGITAL AND CUSTOMER CARE PLATFORMS AND SERVICES SOLUTION (ENTERP...: $135,380,070
- BPA ORDER 34, CONSOLIDATED SUPPORT SERVICES/ITIL ALIGNMENT ISSUED UNDER MASTER BPA NUMBER 89303019AIM000005: $97,161,112
- VBA DGIB SUPPORT SERVICES PURCHASE: $96,062,448
- AWARD FOR UNIFIED ENTERPRISE RESOURCE PLANNING CAPABILITY SUPPORT SERVICES: $91,753,860
Accenture Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ACN in the last several months. We have seen 10 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Evercore ISI Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/17/2025
- Mizuho issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/24/2025
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/23/2025
- Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 06/23/2025
- JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/16/2025
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/22/2025
- Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/16/2025
Accenture Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ACN recently. We have seen 13 analysts offer price targets for $ACN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $353.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Bryan Keane from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $290.0 on 07/17/2025
- David Togut from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $330.0 on 07/17/2025
- James Faucette from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $325.0 on 06/24/2025
- Dan Dolev from Mizuho set a target price of $348.0 on 06/24/2025
- Jonathan Lee from Guggenheim set a target price of $335.0 on 06/23/2025
- Ramsey El-Assal from Barclays set a target price of $360.0 on 06/23/2025
- Keith Bachman from BMO Capital set a target price of $325.0 on 06/23/2025
