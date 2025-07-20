Accenture Stock (ACN) Opinions on Potential M&A Discussions

Recent discussions on X about Accenture (ACN) have centered around the company’s potential merger and acquisition talks with another major firm. Many users have expressed surprise and skepticism, with some viewing the move as a sign of strategic desperation, while others see it as a bold step to strengthen market position. The conversation has sparked intense debate over the future direction of the company amidst a challenging year for its stock performance.

Additionally, posts on X have highlighted Accenture’s recent financial updates, including raised guidance for the fiscal year, which some argue has been overshadowed by concerns over a reduced forward order book. There’s a split in opinions, with a few users pointing to the stock’s current price-to-earnings ratio as an intriguing factor for long-term investors, while others remain cautious due to broader market uncertainties. This mix of speculation and analysis keeps the dialogue around ACN dynamic and engaging.

Accenture Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ACN stock 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ACN stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

Accenture Insider Trading Activity

Accenture insiders have traded $ACN stock on the open market 81 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 81 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ACN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JULIE SPELLMAN SWEET (Chair and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 13,328 shares for an estimated $4,747,581 .

. JOEL UNRUCH (General Counsel/Corp Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 8,313 shares for an estimated $2,727,154 .

. JOHN F WALSH (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $1,715,219 .

. MANISH SHARMA (CEO-The Americas) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 3,098 shares for an estimated $1,113,419 .

. RYOJI SEKIDO (Co-CEO Asia Pacific) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 1,700 shares for an estimated $670,429 .

. MELISSA A BURGUM (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 1,719 shares for an estimated $618,713 .

. MAURO MACCHI (Chief Executive Officer-EMEA) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 1,500 shares for an estimated $433,138 .

. ANGIE Y PARK (Chief Financial Officer) sold 1,250 shares for an estimated $377,950

ANGELA BEATTY (Chief Leadership & HR Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 372 shares for an estimated $104,956.

Accenture Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,036 institutional investors add shares of Accenture stock to their portfolio, and 1,210 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Accenture Government Contracts

We have seen $2,865,257,144 of award payments to $ACN over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

Accenture Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ACN in the last several months. We have seen 10 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Evercore ISI Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/17/2025

Mizuho issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/24/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/23/2025

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 06/23/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/16/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/22/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/16/2025

Accenture Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ACN recently. We have seen 13 analysts offer price targets for $ACN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $353.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Bryan Keane from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $290.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 David Togut from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $330.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 James Faucette from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $325.0 on 06/24/2025

on 06/24/2025 Dan Dolev from Mizuho set a target price of $348.0 on 06/24/2025

on 06/24/2025 Jonathan Lee from Guggenheim set a target price of $335.0 on 06/23/2025

on 06/23/2025 Ramsey El-Assal from Barclays set a target price of $360.0 on 06/23/2025

on 06/23/2025 Keith Bachman from BMO Capital set a target price of $325.0 on 06/23/2025

