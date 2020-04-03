Accenture Snaps Up Yesler to Boost B2B Marketing Services

Accenture plc ACN yesterday announced that it has acquired Seattle, WA-based business-to-business (B2B) marketing services agency — Yesler. Financial terms of the deal have been kept under wraps.

Founded in 2004 and led by chief executive officer Mike Kichline, Yesler currently has 400 employees with offices in London, Toronto, Philadelphia, Singapore and Portland.

The company provides full-service digital marketing and managed services through its Yesler B2B segment, and strategic resourcing solutions through the Projectline services segment.

How Will Accenture Benefit?

The buyout strengthens Accenture’s B2B marketing services, enabling the company to enhance its account-based marketing, sales enablement, customer advocacy and marketing automation offerings.

“The addition of Yesler allows us to enhance the complete set of B2B services we provide our clients – from strategy and creative to implementation and ongoing management," said Brian Whipple, group chief executive for Accenture Interactive.

Accenture's shares have depreciated 11.8% over the past year compared with the 15.9% decline of the industry it belongs to and 14.1% fall in the Zacks S&P 500 composite index.

