Accenture Shares Plunged 50% This Year. Here's What Investors Need to Know.

Key Points

Investors fear AI will replace consultants, even as Accenture profits from AI adoption.

DOGE-driven federal contract cuts hurt growth, but the core commercial business remains resilient.

Record bookings, strong cash flow, and shareholder returns suggest pessimism may be overdone.

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Accenture (NYSE: ACN) opened 2026 at roughly $259 per share. As of this week, it trades near $125 -- a decline of more than 50% from that high. A company of Accenture's scale and longevity doesn't move like that without something real happening. Forces combined to create what may be the most severe correction in its history as a public company, and understanding each one separately matters for investors trying to figure out whether this is a business in structural decline or a franchise temporarily overwhelmed by external forces.

DOGE did real damage

In March 2025, CEO Julie Sweet was among the first corporate executives to publicly acknowledge the impact of DOGE on federal procurement. New government contracts had slowed significantly, and existing agreements were being reviewed for termination. Accenture's Federal Services unit represented roughly 8% of global revenue and 16% of Americas revenue -- a manageable slice on paper, but the signal it sent about the vulnerability of consulting contracts across the industry was what the market repriced.

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By the time Q2 fiscal 2026 results landed, Accenture was guiding for a 1% drag on full-year growth from federal exposure and explicitly carving out a separate growth figure "excluding U.S. federal impact" to show investors what the rest of the business looked like. That framing was an admission that the federal wound needed to be managed separately from the core business narrative.

The AI cannibalization fear

The second force is more philosophical but equally powerful: Investors began pricing in the possibility that agentic AI could automate a significant portion of what Accenture's 700,000-person workforce does. When Anthropic released new enterprise AI tools in Feb. 2026, ACN stock fell alongside other IT services names even without any company-specific news. That is a sentiment-driven repricing, not a fundamentals-driven one, but sentiment moves stocks first, and fundamentals catch up later.

What the business is doing

Here is where the story gets more complicated for bears. In Q2 fiscal 2026, Accenture posted record new bookings of $22.1 billion -- including a record 41 clients with quarterly bookings above $100 million. In Q3, it posted $18.7 billion in revenue up 6%, free cash flow of $3.6 billion, and returned $2.2 billion to shareholders through buybacks and dividends. The company has 104 large deals of $100 million or more year to date, up 13%. It recently partnered with OpenAI and Anthropic to become an enterprise AI deployment layer. These are precisely the firms whose tools investors fear will replace it. That's either cognitive dissonance or a company that understands the transition is happening and has chosen to lead it rather than resist it.

Accenture isn't out of the woods. But a company generating $3.6 billion in free cash flow per quarter, returning capital to shareholders, and booking record AI deals isn't falling apart -- it's digesting a painful transition at a valuation that already prices in most of the bad news.

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Micah Zimmerman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Accenture Plc. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2028 $260 calls on Accenture Plc and short January 2028 $280 calls on Accenture Plc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.