Accenture Set to Report Q3 Earnings: Here's What You Should Know

Accenture plc ACN is scheduled to release third-quarter fiscal 2025 results on June 20, before market open.

ACN has a decent earnings surprise history. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the four quarters and missed in the remaining two, the average beat being 1.5%.

Accenture’s Q3 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top line is pegged at $17.2 billion, indicating a 4.5% rise from that reported in the third quarter of fiscal 2024.

Our estimate for Consulting revenues is pegged at $8.7 billion, indicating 2.4% year-over-year growth. Our estimate for revenues from the Managed Services segment is pegged at $8.5 billion, implying a 6.1% increase from the year-ago quarter’s reported number.

Our estimate for the Products segment’s revenues is pegged at $5.2 billion, indicating an increase of 4.5% from the year-ago reported level. We expect the Health & Public Services segment’s revenues to be $3.7 billion, suggesting a 5.7% rise from the year-ago quarter’s actual. We anticipate Financial Services revenues to be $3 billion, implying a 5.3% rise from the year-ago quarter’s actual.

Revenues from the Communications, Media & Technology segment are estimated to rise 2.6% from third-quarter fiscal 2024 actuals to $2.8 billion. We anticipate revenues from the Resources segment to be $2.4 billion, indicating 1.8% year-over-year growth.

Moving to geographical markets, we anticipate revenues from the Americas to increase 4.8% to $8.7 billion. Our estimate for revenues from the EMEA region is pegged at $6 billion, suggesting a 4.4% rise from the year-ago quarter’s actual. We anticipate revenues from the Asia Pacific to grow 1.9% to $2.4 billion from the year-ago quarter’s actual.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the bottom line is pegged at $3.29 per share, which hints at a 5.1% increase from the year-ago quarter’s reported number.

What Our Model Says About ACN Stock

Our model predicts an earnings beat for ACN Holdings this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESPand a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Accenture has an Earnings ESP of +1.22% and a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Earnings Snapshot

S&P Global Inc. SPGI reported impressive first-quarter 2025 results, wherein earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

SPGI’s adjusted EPS of $4.37 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.6% and gained 9% year over year. (Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.)

Revenues of $3.8 billion beat the consensus estimate by 2% and grew 8.3% year over year.

Corpay, Inc. CPAY reported mixed first-quarter 2025 results.

CPAY’s earnings per share of $4.51 surpassed the consensus estimate by a slight margin and increased 10% year over year. The total revenues of $1 billion missed the consensus estimate by a slight margin but gained 7.5% from the year-ago quarter.

