Accenture Set to Report Q2 Earnings: Here's What You Should Know

Accenture plc ACN is scheduled to release second-quarter fiscal 2026 results on March 19, before market open.

ACN has a decent earnings surprise history. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the four quarters and missed once, the average beat being 3.1%.

Accenture PLC Price and Consensus

Accenture PLC price-consensus-chart | Accenture PLC Quote

Accenture’s Q2 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top line is pinned at $17.8 billion, hinting at a 6.6% rise from that reported in the second quarter of fiscal 2025.

The consensus estimate for Consulting revenues is pegged at $8.7 billion, indicating 5.4% year-over-year growth. For the Managed Services segment, the consensus mark for revenues is pinned at $9.1 billion, implying a 8.2% rise from the year-ago quarter’s reported number.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the Products segment’s revenues is $5.4 billion, implying 6.3% growth from the year-ago reported level. The consensus mark for the Health & Public Services segment’s revenues is at $3.8 billion, suggesting a 4.2% rise from the year-ago quarter’s actual.

For Financial Services, the consensus estimate for revenues is $3.2 billion, implying a 7.9% hike from the year-ago quarter’s actuals. The consensus mark for the Resources segment revenues is kept at $2.4 billion, indicating 6% year-over-year growth.

Geographically, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues from the Americas is at $9.1 billion, suggesting 6.9% growth from the year-ago quarter’s actual. The consensus estimate for revenues from the EMEA region is set at $6.3 billion, indicating a 9.3% increase from the same quarter last year. The consensus mark for revenues from the Asia Pacific is pinned at $2.2 billion, implying a 4.3% year-over-year fall.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the bottom line is kept at $2.87 per share, implying a 1.8% increase from the year-ago quarter’s reported number.

What Our Model Says About ACN Stock

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for ACN this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Accenture has an Earnings ESP of -0.81% and a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Earnings Snapshot of Peers

ABM ABM reported mixed first-quarter fiscal 2026 results.

ABM’s EPS (excluding 19 cents from non-recurring items) was 83 cents, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.6% and declined 4.6% year over year. Total revenues of $2.3 billion surpassed the consensus mark by 1.3% and gained 6.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Fiserv, Inc. FISV posted mixed fourth-quarter 2025 results.

FISV’s adjusted earnings per share of $1.99 surpassed the consensus mark by 4.7% but declined 20.7% year over year. Adjusted revenues of $4.9 billion missed the consensus estimate by 1% and dipped 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

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Accenture PLC (ACN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.