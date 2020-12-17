Accenture Raises FY21 Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Accenture (ACN) raised business outlook for fiscal 2021. It declared quarterly cash dividend of $0.88 per share, up 10% from a year ago.

Accenture expects revenues for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 to be in the range of $11.55 billion to $11.95 billion, 1% to 4% growth in local currency, reflecting the company's assumption of a positive 3% foreign-exchange impact compared with the second quarter of fiscal 2020. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report revenues of $11.35 billion for the second-quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Accenture has declared quarterly cash dividend of $0.88 per share for shareholders of record at the close of business on January 14, 2021. The dividend, which is payable on February 12, represents a 10% increase over the quarterly dividend rate of $0.80 per share in fiscal 2020.

For fiscal 2021, the company now expects revenue growth to be in the range of 4% to 6% in local currency, compared with 2% to 5% previously, including a reduction of approximately 1 percentage point from a decline in revenues from reimbursable travel costs.

The company now expects annual GAAP earnings per share to be in the range of $8.17 to $8.40, compared with $7.80 to $8.10 previously. The company expects adjusted fiscal 2021 earnings per share to be in the range of $8.02 to $8.25, an increase of 8% to 11% over adjusted fiscal 2020 earnings per share of $7.46.

Wall Street currently is looking for fiscal year 2021 earnings of $8.05 per share on annual revenues of $46.72 billion.

For fiscal 2021, the company now expects operating cash flow to be in the range of $6.65 billion to $7.15 billion, compared with $6.35 billion to $6.85 billion previously.

For fiscal 2021, the company now expects free cash flow to be in the range of $6.0 billion to $6.5 billion, compared with $5.7 billion to $6.2 billion previously.

