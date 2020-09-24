Markets
Accenture Q4 20 Earnings Conference Call At 8;00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Accenture plc. (ACN) will host a conference call at 8:00 AM ET on September 24, 2020, to discuss Q4 20 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to http://www.accenture.com

To listen to the call, dial +1 (877) 692-8955 (US) or +1 (234) 720-6979 (International) with access code 1618006.

For a replay call, dial +1 (866) 207-1041 (US) or +1 (402) 970-0847 (International) with access code 4996254.

