Accenture Q2 Results Climb, Beat Market; Sees Higher Q3 Revenues, Lifts FY25 View - Update

(RTTNews) - Professional services company Accenture plc. (ACN), while reporting higher second-quarter results above market estimates, on Thursday issued third-quarter outlook, expecting growth in revenues. The company also lifted fiscal 2025 forecast.

In pre-market activity on the NYSE, Accenture shares were gaining around 1 percent to trade at $327.50.

For the third quarter, the company projects revenues in the range of $16.9 billion to $17.5 billion, a growth of 3 percent to 7 percent from the previous year.

The Wall Street analysts on average expect the company to report revenues of $17.22 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For fiscal 2025, Accenture now expects earnings per share to be in the range of $12.55 to $12.79, a growth of 10 percent to 12 percent on a reported basis and up 5 percent to 7 percent on an adjusted basis.

The company previously expected earnings per share to be in the range of $12.43 to $12.79, a growth of 9 percent to 12 percent on a reported basis and up 4 percent to 7 percent on an adjusted basis.

The Street is looking for earnings of $12.72 per share for the year.

The company narrowed full-year revenue growth guidance to 5 percent to 7 percent in local currency from previously expected 4 percent to 7 percent.

In its second quarter, Accenture's earnings increased from last year. The company's bottom line came in at $1.788 billion or $2.82 per share, compared with $1.674 billion or $2.63 per share last year.

Analysts expected earnings of $2.81 per share for the quarter.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.4 percent to $16.659 billion from $15.799 billion last year. Analysts expected revenues of $16.61 billion.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.