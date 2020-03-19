Markets
Accenture Q2 20 Earnings Conference Call At 8:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Accenture plc. (ACN) will host a conference call at 8:00 AM ET on March 19, 2020, to discuss Q2 20 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to www.accenture.com

To listen to the call, dial +1 (877) 692-8955 (US) or +1 (234) 720-6979 (International).

For a replay call, dial +1 (866) 207-1041 (US) or +1 (402) 970-0847 (International), Access code 2467991.

