Accenture put volume heavy and directionally bearish

Bearish flow noted in Accenture (ACN) with 1,914 puts trading, or 1.6x expected. Most active are 11/22 weekly 355 puts and Nov-24 362.5 puts, with total volume in those strikes near 640 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 3.52, while ATM IV is up nearly 2 points on the day. Earnings are expected on December 19th.
