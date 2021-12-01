Markets
Accenture Promotes 1,030 New Managing Directors - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Accenture (ACN) announced the promotion of 1,030 people to managing director and the new appointment of 143 people to senior managing director. A record 383 of all promotions to managing director are women, representing 37% of all promotions. A record 35 of all senior managing director appointments are women, representing 24% of all appointments.

Accenture noted that, overall, the number of women managing directors increased to 27% from 25% in 2020, showing continued momentum towards the company's goal of 30% women managing directors globally by 2025.

