Accenture Proclaims Project on Pediatric Leukemia Research

Accenture plc ACN announced yesterday that it has developed a data and analytics approach capable of extracting and managing insights from pediatric acute myeloid leukemia (“AML”) genomic data.

The approach is aimed at enabling pediatric AML-focused oncology physicians and researchers to increase analytical efficiency when it comes to patients’ clinical trial and genetic data.

Built on Accenture research, the approach offers a more informed assessment of clinical and genomic data, helping better identification of patients who may fail to respond to conventional treatments. The project has the potential to increase effectiveness of precision medicine.

Accenture is collaborating with Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center (Fred Hutch), and the Target Pediatric AML (TpAML) computational working group in this initiative.

TpAML has provided sequencing data and guidance on genetic markers, clinical trial treatment details, and clinical outcomes. These are key data points that describe patients’ response to a specific treatment during diagnosis before the commencement of chemotherapy.

Accenture has developed a code base that helps better comprehend and predict patients’ response to specific treatments. The company used data science and engineering tools like Python and Alteryx, and machine-learning libraries like scikit-learn in the process. It made data more interactive using Unity 3D visualization.

Notably, Accenture’s shares have gained 20.9% over the past year, outperforming 16% rally of the industry it belongs to.

Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Currently, Accenture has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Business Services sector are CoreLogic CLGX, Republic Services RSG and Elastic N.V. ESTC. While CoreLogic sports a Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Republic Services and Elastic stocks carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The long-term expected earnings per share (three to five years) growth rate for Republic Services, Elastic and CoreLogic is 7.8%, 25.9% and 12%, respectively.

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +50%, +83% and +164% in as little as 2 months. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.