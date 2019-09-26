Accenture posts 10% rise in fourth-quarter profit

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Accenture Plc ACN.N reported a 10% rise in quarterly profit on Thursday as investments in fast-growing digital and cloud services paid off.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $1.13 billion, or $1.74 per share, in the fourth-quarter ended August 31, from $1.03 billion, or $1.58 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $11.06 billion from $10.50 billion.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

