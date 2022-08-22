Accenture plc's (NYSE:ACN) Stock Is Going Strong: Is the Market Following Fundamentals?

Most readers would already be aware that Accenture's (NYSE:ACN) stock increased significantly by 11% over the past three months. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term fundamentals, we decided to study the company’s key performance indicators to see if they could be influencing the market. In this article, we decided to focus on Accenture's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Accenture is:

31% = US$6.7b ÷ US$22b (Based on the trailing twelve months to May 2022).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.31 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Accenture's Earnings Growth And 31% ROE

To begin with, Accenture has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 16% which is quite remarkable. Probably as a result of this, Accenture was able to see a decent net income growth of 13% over the last five years.

As a next step, we compared Accenture's net income growth with the industry and found that the company has a similar growth figure when compared with the industry average growth rate of 13% in the same period.

NYSE:ACN Past Earnings Growth August 22nd 2022

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. What is ACN worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether ACN is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Accenture Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

With a three-year median payout ratio of 39% (implying that the company retains 61% of its profits), it seems that Accenture is reinvesting efficiently in a way that it sees respectable amount growth in its earnings and pays a dividend that's well covered.

Moreover, Accenture is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 32%. Accordingly, forecasts suggest that Accenture's future ROE will be 28% which is again, similar to the current ROE.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with Accenture's performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

