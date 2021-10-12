Accenture plc (ACN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 13, 2021

Accenture plc (ACN) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 13, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.97 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ACN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 10.23% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $326.5, the dividend yield is 1.19%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ACN was $326.5, representing a -5.5% decrease from the 52 week high of $345.52 and a 53.68% increase over the 52 week low of $212.45.

ACN is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) and Infosys Limited (INFY). ACN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $9.15. Zacks Investment Research reports ACN's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as 15.03%, compared to an industry average of 21.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the acn Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ACN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ACN as a top-10 holding:

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR)

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (IYJ)

Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (PRN)

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (AIQ)

Impact Shares Sustainable Development Goals Global Equity ETF (SDGA).

The top-performing ETF of this group is CIBR with an increase of 16.62% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ACN at 5.99%.

