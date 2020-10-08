Dividends
ACN

Accenture plc (ACN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 09, 2020

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

Accenture plc (ACN) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 09, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.88 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 13, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ACN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 10% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $223.45, the dividend yield is 1.58%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ACN was $223.45, representing a -9.83% decrease from the 52 week high of $247.82 and a 62.92% increase over the 52 week low of $137.15.

ACN is a part of the Miscellaneous sector, which includes companies such as Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) and Visa Inc. (V). ACN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $7.89. Zacks Investment Research reports ACN's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 7.62%, compared to an industry average of -10.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ACN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ACN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have ACN as a top-10 holding:

  • Invesco Dynamic Market ETF (PWC)
  • iShares Trust (IYJ)
  • iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA)
  • First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR)
  • iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF (ACWF).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IYJ with an increase of 30.62% over the last 100 days. PWC has the highest percent weighting of ACN at 3.81%.

