Accenture plc (ACN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 13, 2021

Accenture plc (ACN) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 13, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.88 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 12, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ACN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 10% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of ACN was $260.35, representing a -3.99% decrease from the 52 week high of $271.18 and a 89.83% increase over the 52 week low of $137.15.

ACN is a part of the Miscellaneous sector, which includes companies such as Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) and Visa Inc. (V). ACN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $8.12. Zacks Investment Research reports ACN's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 10.17%, compared to an industry average of .4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ACN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ACN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ACN as a top-10 holding:

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR)

iShares Trust (IYJ)

Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II (SPMV)

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund III First Trust Horizon Manag (HUSV)

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO).

The top-performing ETF of this group is CIBR with an increase of 28.21% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ACN at 5.58%.

