Accenture plc (ACN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 14, 2021

Accenture plc (ACN) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.88 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 14, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ACN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that ACN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $287.54, the dividend yield is 1.22%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ACN was $287.54, representing a -0.19% decrease from the 52 week high of $288.10 and a 73.52% increase over the 52 week low of $165.71.

ACN is a part of the Miscellaneous sector, which includes companies such as Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) and Visa Inc. (V). ACN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $8.44. Zacks Investment Research reports ACN's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 13.64%, compared to an industry average of -.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ACN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ACN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ACN as a top-10 holding:

Fidelity (FCPI)

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR)

iShares Trust (IYJ)

Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (PRN)

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (AIQ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PRN with an increase of 24% over the last 100 days. FCPI has the highest percent weighting of ACN at 69%.

