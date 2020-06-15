Accenture Plans To Buy Sentelis - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Accenture (ACN) announced an agreement to acquire the France-based Sentelis, an independent data consulting and engineering company, that specializes in designing and scaling data and artificial intelligence capabilities. Financial terms of the transaction are not being disclosed.

Accenture expects Sentelis acquisition to strengthen growing analytics, AI and ML/data engineering business in France.

Olivier Girard, market unit lead, Accenture France and Benelux, said, "The addition of the strong technical talent of Sentelis's teams, combined with our AI and big data solutions, and deep industry expertise, would be a major opportunity to strengthen and broaden our ability to help clients scale AI across their businesses"

