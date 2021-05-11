Markets
Accenture Plans To Buy French Cloud Services Provider Linkbynet

(RTTNews) - Accenture (ACN), a professional services company, announced Tuesday its intent to acquire Linkbynet, a French cloud services provider specializing in cloud optimization and managed services, cloud transformation and cloud security. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Linkbynet, founded in 2000, employs more than 900 highly skilled professionals.

The acquisition requires prior consultation with the relevant works councils and approvals from the relevant authorities and would be subject to customary closing conditions.

Karthik Narain, global lead, Accenture Cloud First, said, "Acquiring Linkbynet would be another strategic step in strengthening our Accenture Cloud First capabilities. Linkbynet's talented team would bring deep cloud and engineering specialization, managed services, sophisticated technology tools and cybersecurity intelligence."

