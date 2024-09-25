Accenture Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Accenture. Our analysis of options history for Accenture (NYSE:ACN) revealed 10 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 70% of traders were bullish, while 20% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $309,950, and 6 were calls, valued at $417,530.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $310.0 to $360.0 for Accenture over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Accenture stands at 229.29, with a total volume reaching 2,350.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Accenture, situated within the strike price corridor from $310.0 to $360.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Accenture 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ACN PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/27/24 $8.0 $7.5 $7.7 $335.00 $192.5K 137 28 ACN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $7.5 $7.5 $7.5 $345.00 $112.5K 792 603 ACN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $8.2 $7.4 $7.55 $345.00 $75.7K 792 153 ACN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $7.5 $7.3 $7.5 $345.00 $75.0K 792 453 ACN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $7.5 $7.4 $7.5 $345.00 $75.0K 792 353

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global IT-services firm that provides consulting, strategy, and technology and operational services. These services run the gamut from aiding enterprises with digital transformation to procurement services to software system integration. The company provides its IT offerings to a variety of sectors, including communications, media and technology, financial services, health and public services, consumer products, and resources. Accenture employs just under 500,000 people throughout 200 cities in 51 countries.

In light of the recent options history for Accenture, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Accenture Trading volume stands at 1,375,199, with ACN's price down by -0.83%, positioned at $336.81. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 1 days. What The Experts Say On Accenture

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $369.0.

* An analyst from Mizuho has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Accenture, which currently sits at a price target of $365. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Overweight rating for Accenture, targeting a price of $370. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Overweight rating on Accenture with a target price of $376. * An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Buy rating on Accenture, maintaining a target price of $405. * An analyst from Piper Sandler persists with their Neutral rating on Accenture, maintaining a target price of $329.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.

