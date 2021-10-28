Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Will Be Hoping To Turn Its Returns On Capital Around

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So while Accenture (NYSE:ACN) has a high ROCE right now, lets see what we can decipher from how returns are changing.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Accenture, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.28 = US$7.6b ÷ (US$43b - US$16b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to August 2021).

Thus, Accenture has an ROCE of 28%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 12% earned by companies in a similar industry.

In the above chart we have measured Accenture's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Accenture here for free.

What Can We Tell From Accenture's ROCE Trend?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Accenture, we didn't gain much confidence. While it's comforting that the ROCE is high, five years ago it was 41%. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

Our Take On Accenture's ROCE

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for Accenture. And the stock has done incredibly well with a 223% return over the last five years, so long term investors are no doubt ecstatic with that result. So while the underlying trends could already be accounted for by investors, we still think this stock is worth looking into further.

