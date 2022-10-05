Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To $1.12

Accenture plc's (NYSE:ACN) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to $1.12 on 15th of November. This makes the dividend yield about the same as the industry average at 1.6%.

Accenture's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Unless the payments are sustainable, the dividend yield doesn't mean too much. However, prior to this announcement, Accenture's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 28.5%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 31% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward. NYSE:ACN Historic Dividend October 5th 2022

Accenture Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. Since 2012, the annual payment back then was $1.35, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $4.48. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 13% over that duration. So, dividends have been growing pretty quickly, and even more impressively, they haven't experienced any notable falls during this period.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Accenture has impressed us by growing EPS at 14% per year over the past five years. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for Accenture's prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

We Really Like Accenture's Dividend

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Accenture is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Earnings growth generally bodes well for the future value of company dividend payments. See if the 22 Accenture analysts we track are forecasting continued growth with our free report on analyst estimates for the company. Is Accenture not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



