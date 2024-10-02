Accenture, Nvidia Form New Nvidia Business Group To Scale Enterprise AI Adoption

(RTTNews) - Accenture Plc. (ACN) and Nvidia Corp. (NVDA), on Wednesday announced an expanded partnership, including Accenture's formation of a new Nvidia Business Group, to support enterprises to boost their AI adoption.

The new Accenture Nvidia Business Group is launched with 30,000 professionals to help clients to scale enterprise AI adoption with AI agents.

The new group will help clients lay the foundation for agentic AI functionality using Accenture's AI Refinery.

The network of Accenture AI refinery engineering hubs serving 57,000 Accenture AI practitioners will be opened in Asia, Europe, and North America, to support large-scale operations, agentic architecture, and foundation model development with Nvidia AI.

Accenture AI Refinery will be available on all public and private cloud platforms and will integrate seamlessly with other Accenture Business Groups to accelerate AI across the SaaS and Cloud AI ecosystem.

Julie Sweet, chair and CEO, Accenture, said: "Accenture AI Refinery will create opportunities for companies to reimagine their processes and operations, discover new ways of working, and scale AI solutions across the enterprise to help drive continuous change and create value."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.