Accenture misses quarterly revenue estimates

Sept 24 (Reuters) - Accenture Plc ACN.N missed Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Thursday, hurt by a drop in reimbursable travel revenue it earned from clients.

Total revenue fell 2% to $10.84 billion in the quarter ended August 31, missing analysts' estimate of $10.91 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((tiyashi.datta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.