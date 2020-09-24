Accenture misses quarterly revenue estimates
Sept 24 (Reuters) - Accenture Plc ACN.N missed Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Thursday, hurt by a drop in reimbursable travel revenue it earned from clients.
Total revenue fell 2% to $10.84 billion in the quarter ended August 31, missing analysts' estimate of $10.91 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)
((tiyashi.datta@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
In This StoryACN
Latest US Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- EXCLUSIVE-Shell launches major cost-cutting drive to prepare for energy transition
- EXCLUSIVE-Electric vehicle charge network ChargePoint nears deal to go public -sources
- Investors Brace for Months of Big Market Swings as Virus, Political Worries Loom
- China's Tencent rebrands WeChat work app ahead of Trump ban