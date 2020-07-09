Accenture Makes Strategic Investment In Synadia - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Accenture plc (ACN) announced Thursday a strategic investment, through Accenture Ventures, in Synadia Communications, the company behind the production-proven open source NATS.io project, which provides a highly-scalable, secure communications technology for digital systems, services and devices. Terms of the equity investment were not disclosed.

Synadia helps to address these needs with its differentiated Adaptive Edge Architecture. Accenture's investment will enable Synadia to further capitalize on its position as a leader for adaptive edge architectures and modern distributed systems.

Synadia is the latest addition to the investment portfolio of Accenture Ventures, which is focused on investing in companies that create or apply disruptive enterprise technologies.

