Accenture lowers full-year revenue forecast on coronavirus fears

Online consulting and service provider Accenture on Thursday lowered its full-year revenue growth forecast amid the raging coronavirus outbreak.

The company forecast full-year revenue growth in the range of 3% to 6%, down from its prior forecast of 6% to 8%.

Accenture's business outlook reflects the potential impact of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the company said.

