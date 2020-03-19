Accenture lowers full-year revenue forecast on coronavirus fears
March 19 (Reuters) - Online consulting and service provider Accenture ACN.N on Thursday lowered its full-year revenue growth forecast amid the raging coronavirus outbreak.
The company forecast full-year revenue growth in the range of 3% to 6%, down from its prior forecast of 6% to 8%.
Accenture's business outlook reflects the potential impact of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the company said.
