Accenture launches center for advanced AI in Kyoto

Accenture (ACN) announced the opening of the Accenture Center for Advanced AI Kyoto, a facility dedicated to empowering clients with AI technologies, particularly generative AI, to drive the reinvention of their organizations. The center serves as a collaborative hub where clients can gain inspiration and forge new paths for their business transformations, which contribute to economic growth in Japan.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on ACN:
- Accenture acquires Allitix, terms not disclosed
- Exane downgrades Accenture to Neutral on slower growth recovery
- Accenture downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas
- Accenture awarded $1.6B Air Force task order
- Accenture launches ‘Federal AI Solution Factory’ with Google Public Sector
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.