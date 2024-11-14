News & Insights

Accenture launches center for advanced AI in Kyoto

November 14, 2024 — 05:55 am EST

Accenture (ACN) announced the opening of the Accenture Center for Advanced AI Kyoto, a facility dedicated to empowering clients with AI technologies, particularly generative AI, to drive the reinvention of their organizations. The center serves as a collaborative hub where clients can gain inspiration and forge new paths for their business transformations, which contribute to economic growth in Japan.

