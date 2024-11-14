Accenture launches center for advanced AI in Kyoto

Accenture (ACN) announced the opening of the Accenture Center for Advanced AI Kyoto, a facility dedicated to empowering clients with AI technologies, particularly generative AI, to drive the reinvention of their organizations. The center serves as a collaborative hub where clients can gain inspiration and forge new paths for their business transformations, which contribute to economic growth in Japan.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on ACN:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.