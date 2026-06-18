Accenture Just Had Its Worst Day in Years. Is AI Coming for the Consulting Business?

Key Points

Accenture's earnings per share rose 9% year over year in its fiscal third quarter.

New bookings fell, and management trimmed its full-year revenue-growth outlook.

Accenture is spending about $4.18 billion on cybersecurity acquisitions even as growth slows.

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Shares of tech consulting giant Accenture (NYSE: ACN) sank about 18% on Thursday, the stock's worst single-day drop in years, after the company reported results for its fiscal third quarter (the period ended May 31, 2026). The slide left the stock trading around $128 as of this writing, and down more than 50% so far this year.

What's strange is that the quarter itself looked healthy. Accenture's earnings per share rose 9% year over year to $3.80, and revenue grew 6% to $18.7 billion. The company's operating margin even ticked higher.

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But the selling likely had little to do with the quarter Accenture just posted and a lot to do with what comes next -- and with a question that has shadowed the stock all year. Is artificial intelligence (AI) starting to eat into demand for the work that built Accenture into a consulting powerhouse?

The outlook, not the quarter

The most concrete worry was guidance.

Accenture now expects full-year revenue to grow 3% to 4% in local currency, down from the 3% to 5% range it gave three months earlier. That trims the midpoint of its growth target from 4% to 3.5%. For a company generating about $70 billion in annual revenue, even half a point matters, suggesting near-term demand is softening rather than picking up. Management pinned about a percentage point of the drag on its U.S. federal business, where government cost-cutting has squeezed consulting contracts -- a headwind it expects to ease by the current quarter.

Further, new bookings, a useful read on future revenue, slipped to $19.3 billion from $19.7 billion a year earlier.

And then there was the timing of the earnings report. The same morning, Accenture said it would spend about $4.18 billion to buy a majority stake in cybersecurity company Dragos and acquire two smaller security firms, runZero and NetRise. It is the company's largest push yet into protecting operational technology (OT) -- the systems behind power grids and factories. Spending billions on deals while organic growth cools is a lot to ask from investors.

"Our clients across industries and regions are asking us how to be more proactive and integrated in their approach to cybersecurity," CEO Julie Sweet said in the company's announcement of the acquisitions.

The bigger AI question

Here's the deeper fear that has driven the stock down about 40% this year. A large share of consulting revenue comes from helping clients build software and integrate their systems. If AI tools can do more of that work in less time, companies may need fewer billable hours. Accenture's consulting revenue, which grew just 1% in local currency last quarter, gives that worry something real to point at.

Accenture's answer is that AI is a reason clients need it more, not less.

Helping a big enterprise actually put AI to work across its operations is messy and expensive -- and that is exactly the kind of project Accenture sells. In its fiscal first quarter, the company booked $2.2 billion of what it calls advanced AI work, and management has since stopped breaking out the figure, saying AI now runs through nearly everything it does.

"We believe that AI will be a tailwind for us and our industry as it scales," said CEO Julie Sweet on the latestearnings call pushing back on the idea that the technology is denting demand for the company's services.

The cybersecurity bet follows the same logic. As companies wire AI into the machinery that runs factories and utilities, securing that infrastructure turns into a far bigger market -- one Accenture pegs at about $27 billion today.

Which brings us to the stock. After Thursday's drop, Accenture trades at a price-to-earnings ratio of about 11 -- a level it hasn't seen in years -- even as the business generated $3.6 billion in free cash flow last quarter and returned $2.2 billion to shareholders. That is an unusually low valuation for a profitable market leader.

So, is AI coming for the consulting business? Maybe, at the margins -- and the soft bookings number is the one I'd watch most closely from here. But that valuation seems to price in a future in which AI is a major disruptor to consulting and Accenture fails to adapt. Overall, though, I think Thursday's sell-off looks more like an overreaction than a verdict on the business. But I'd want to see bookings turn higher again before calling the stock a clear bargain.

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Daniel Sparks and his clients have no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Accenture Plc. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2028 $260 calls on Accenture Plc and short January 2028 $280 calls on Accenture Plc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.