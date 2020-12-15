Accenture Invests In Reactive Technologies - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Accenture (ACN) announced the company has made a strategic investment, through Accenture Ventures, and formed a strategic alliance with Reactive Technologies, a London-based provider of power and grid technology. The company noted Reactive Technologies is the latest addition to the investment portfolio of Accenture Ventures, which is focused on investing in companies that create or apply disruptive enterprise technologies.

Reactive is now part of Accenture Ventures' Project Spotlight. Through the program, Reactive Technologies will co-innovate with Accenture and its clients at its Innovation Hubs, Labs and Liquid Studios to bring solutions to market more quickly.

Reactive Technologies is a UK and Finland based cleantech company whose mission is to accelerate the transition to a low carbon future.

