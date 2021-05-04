Accenture Invests In Prevailion - Quick Facts

Markets
(RTTNews) - Accenture (ACN) said it has made a strategic investment, through Accenture Ventures, in Prevailion, a cyber security counterintelligence company. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Prevailion provides clients with expansive visibility into malware across their organization and supply chains with early detection of advanced threats through adversary counterintelligence.

Accenture said Prevailion is now a part of Accenture Ventures' Project Spotlight, an engagement and investment program that connects emerging technology software startups with the Global 2000 to fill strategic innovation gaps.

