Accenture Invests In CLIKA To Advance Edge AI Deployment

(RTTNews) - Accenture plc (ACN), Thursday announced that it has made a strategic investment in CLIKA, a high-performance AI compression platform, through Accenture Ventures.

The partnership is aimed at strengthening Accenture's intelligent edge and infrastructure engineering capabilities while enabling faster, more efficient deployment of AI on edge devices.

The company will also join Accenture Ventures' Project Spotlight, gaining access to Accenture's expertise and enterprise clients to accelerate growth. The terms of the investment were not disclosed.

ACN is currently trading at $251.80, down $3.25 or 1.27 percent on the New York Stock Exchange

