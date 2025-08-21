Markets
ACN

Accenture Invests In CLIKA To Advance Edge AI Deployment

August 21, 2025 — 10:03 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Accenture plc (ACN), Thursday announced that it has made a strategic investment in CLIKA, a high-performance AI compression platform, through Accenture Ventures.

The partnership is aimed at strengthening Accenture's intelligent edge and infrastructure engineering capabilities while enabling faster, more efficient deployment of AI on edge devices.

The company will also join Accenture Ventures' Project Spotlight, gaining access to Accenture's expertise and enterprise clients to accelerate growth. The terms of the investment were not disclosed.

ACN is currently trading at $251.80, down $3.25 or 1.27 percent on the New York Stock Exchange

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ACN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.