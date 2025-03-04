News & Insights

Accenture Invests In AI Firm Aaru To Enhance Customer Insights And Innovation

March 04, 2025

(RTTNews) - Accenture plc (ACN) Tuesday announced that Accenture Ventures has invested in Aaru, a company specializing in AI-powered prediction engines that simulate consumer behavior and preferences. This partnership aims to enhance customer experiences, drive new growth opportunities, and accelerate speed-to-market.

As part of the collaboration, Accenture Song will integrate Aaru's flagship model, Lumen, into its AI products and services for areas like product development, marketing, customer strategy, and customer service.

This investment reflects Accenture's ongoing commitment to advancing AI and data capabilities, following previous investments in AI firms such as Cresta, Martian, and Writer.

ACN is currently trading at $346.61 up 0.47 percent or $1.63 on the New York Stock Exchange.

