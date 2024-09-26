Accenture Guides FY25 In Line With Estimates; Boosts Dividend 15%; OKs $4 Bln Share Buyback - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, professional services company Accenture plc (ACN) initiated earnings and revenues for the full-year 2025.

For the first quarter, the company projects revenues in the range of $16.85 billion to $17.45 billion, a 2 to 6 percent growth in local currency, reflecting the company's assumption of an approximately positive 1.5% foreign-exchange impact compared with the first quarter of fiscal 2024.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report revenues of $16.94 billion for the year.

For fiscal 2025, the company now expects earnings in a range of $12.55 to $12.91 per share on revenue growth of 3 to 6 percent in local currency, with foreign-exchange impact of positive 1.5 percent.

The street is looking for earnings of $12.85 per share on revenue growth of 5.9 percent to $68.72 billion for the year.

The company expects to return at least $8.3 billion in cash to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.

Accenture declared a 15 percent higher quarterly cash dividend of $1.48 per share, payable on October 10, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 15, 2024.

The company's Board of Directors has also approved $4.0 billion in additional share repurchase authority, bringing Accenture's total outstanding authority to approximately $6.7 billion.

