Markets
ACN

Accenture Guides FY21 Below Estimates; Boosts Dividend 10% - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal 2020 on Thursday, Accenture Plc (ACN) initiated earnings and revenue growth outlook for the full-year 2021.

For fiscal 2021, the company now expects earnings in a range of $7.80 to $8.10 per share on revenue growth of 2.0 to 5.0 percent in local currency, including a reduction of approximately 1 percentage point from a decline in revenues from reimbursable travel costs.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $8.13 per share on revenue growth of 5.2 percent to $46.74 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Additionally, Accenture also expects revenues for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 to be in the range of $11.15 billion to $11.55 billion, a decrease of 3 percent to flat in local currency. The street is looking for revenues of $11.52 billion for the quarter. As previously disclosed, the company moved from a semi-annual to a quarterly schedule for dividend payments in fiscal 2020.

Accenture's Board of Directors has declared a 10% higher quarterly cash dividend of $0.88 per share, payable on November 13, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 13, 2020.

Additionally, the company's Board of Directors has approved $5.0 billion in additional share repurchase authority, bringing Accenture's total outstanding authority to approximately $6.3 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ACN

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular