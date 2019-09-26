Accenture Guides FY20 EPS Below Estimates; Boosts Dividend 10% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal 2019 on Thursday, Accenture Plc (ACN) initiated earnings and revenue growth outlook for the full-year 2020.

For fiscal 2020, the company now expects earnings in a range of $7.62 to $7.84 per share on revenue growth of 5.0 to 8.0 percent in local currency.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $7.96 per share on revenue growth of 6.7 percent to $46.13 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Additionally, Accenture also expects revenues for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 to be in the range of $10.9 billion to $11.2 billion, 5 percent to 8 percent growth in local currency. The street is looking for revenues of $11.26 billion for the quarter.

Julie Sweet, Accenture's chief executive officer, said, "As we look ahead to fiscal 2020, we will continue to be laser-focused on creating value for our clients, being a magnet for the best people in the industry and maximizing shareholder value."

As previously disclosed, the company is moving from a semi-annual to a quarterly schedule for dividend payments in fiscal 2020.

Accenture's Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.80 per share, payable on November 15, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 17, 2019. The new quarterly dividend represents a 10 percent increase over the equivalent quarterly rate of fiscal 2019.

