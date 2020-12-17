US Markets
ACN

Accenture forecasts upbeat full-year revenue

Contributor
Chavi Mehta Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ALBERT GEA

Consulting and outsourcing services provider Accenture Plc raised its full-year sales forecast and beat quarterly revenue estimates on Thursday, as an extended work-from-home period boosted its digital, cloud and security services.

Adds details on full-year forecast

Dec 17 (Reuters) - Consulting and outsourcing services provider Accenture Plc ACN.N raised its full-year sales forecast and beat quarterly revenue estimates on Thursday, as an extended work-from-home period boosted its digital, cloud and security services.

Shares of the company rose about 4% in light premarket trading.

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced companies to expedite their move to the cloud, benefiting large IT consulting firms such as Accenture, which serves across industries including health and financial services.

The company forecast fiscal year 2021 revenue growth between 4% and 6%, above its previous estimate of growth between 2% and 5%.

Accenture expects second-quarter revenue to be between $11.55 billion and $11.95 billion, above Wall Street estimates of $11.35 billion.

Total revenue rose to $11.76 billion in the first quarter ended Nov. 30 from $11.36 billion a year earlier, beating analsysts' estimate of $11.36 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Chavi.Mehta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ACN

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets #sgfintechfest

    tastyworks Australia CEO John Ezzy joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets. #sgfintechfest

    Dec 9, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular