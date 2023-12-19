Accenture forecasts Q2 revenue below estimates on IT spending weakness

Adds share movement in paragraph 2, background in paragraphs 3-4

Dec 19 (Reuters) - IT services provider Accenture ACN.N forecast second-quarter revenue below Wall Street targets on Tuesday, anticipating cautious spending by clients as macroeconomic uncertainty remains an overhang.

Shares of the company fell 3% in trading before the bell. They have gained over 28% so far this year, outperforming the benchmark S&P 500 index .SPX.

India’s IT services giant Tata Consultancy ServicesTCS.NS reported weaker-than-expected quarterly results in October, while InfosysINFY.NS cut the upper end of its annual revenue forecast as clients were still hesitant to spend on discretionary projects. Both companies are Accenture's competitors in the outsourcing business.

Accenture expects revenue in the range of $15.40 billion to $16.00 billion. Analysts polled by LSEG had forecast revenue of $16.29 billion.

Its revenue in the first quarter ended Nov.30 rose 3%, to $16.2 billion.

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai)

((Chavi.Mehta@thomsonreuters.com;))

