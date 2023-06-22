Accenture forecasts fourth-quarter revenue below estimates

June 22 (Reuters) - IT consulting firm Accenture ACN.N forecast fourth-quarter revenue below Wall Street estimates on Thursday on worries that rising economic uncertainty will keep IT budgets tight and prevent businesses from signing fresh contracts.

The company forecast current-quarter revenue in the range of $15.75 billion to $16.35 billion. Analysts on average expect revenue of $16.35 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai)

