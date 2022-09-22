US Markets
Accenture forecasts first-quarter revenue below estimates

IT services firm Accenture Plc forecast first-quarter revenue below expectations on Thursday, weighed down by IT spending cuts amid high inflation and forex impact from a stronger dollar.

The company forecast current-quarter revenue between $15.20 billion and $15.75 billion, compared with analysts' average estimate of $16.07 billion, according to data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

