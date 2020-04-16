Accenture Extends Springboard Deal, Aids Women Entrepreneurs

Accenture plc ACN yesterday announced that it is extending its partnership with Springboard Enterprises to open up more business opportunities for female entrepreneurs.

Springboard Enterprises is a network of innovators, influencers and investors who are focused on building women-led, high-growth companies.

So far this year, shares of Accenture have lost 19.6% compared with a 19.2% decline for the industry and 11.8% for the Zacks S&P 500 composite.

The Extended Deal

The extended collaboration will target emerging market opportunities in women’s health innovation, aiming to connect Springboard’s portfolio of companies, which offer digital health solutions, with Accenture clients in the healthcare industry.

Through Accenture Ventures, Springboard companies will be able to assist women innovators in expanding their industry network and connecting with bigger enterprises.

Annette Rippert, group chief executive of Strategy & Consulting at Accenture, stated, "Continuing to bring our unique industry connections within the ventures ecosystem to the Springboard network enables us to promote women founders and innovators, connecting them with the right resources to secure funding and forge strategic business partnerships."

She further added, "Accenture and Springboard share a common commitment to gender parity and together we’ll help propel the growth of women-led companies."

Being a talent and innovation-led organization, we believe the deal expansion will help Accenture offer innovative business solutions to its clients and develop business strategies with significant value.

