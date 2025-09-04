Markets
ACN

Accenture Expands B2B Marketing Capabilities With Acquisition Of MomentumABM

September 04, 2025 — 10:16 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Accenture (ACN), Thursday announced has acquired UK-based MomentumABM, a growth consultancy specializing in account-based marketing, to strengthen the capabilities of Accenture Song, its global tech-driven creative arm. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The deal enhances Accenture's ability to help B2B enterprises modernize marketing amid rising complexity, tougher competition, and growing client expectations.

Founded in 2011, MomentumABM has about 90 professionals in London and Boston, serving clients across technology, financial services, and B2B industries.

Accenture said the acquisition aligns with its strategy to drive customer-centric growth, AI-powered personalization, and marketing reinvention for enterprise clients.

ACN is currently trading at $249.23 down $4.68 or 1.84 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ACN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.