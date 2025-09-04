Accenture Expands B2B Marketing Capabilities With Acquisition Of MomentumABM

(RTTNews) - Accenture (ACN), Thursday announced has acquired UK-based MomentumABM, a growth consultancy specializing in account-based marketing, to strengthen the capabilities of Accenture Song, its global tech-driven creative arm. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The deal enhances Accenture's ability to help B2B enterprises modernize marketing amid rising complexity, tougher competition, and growing client expectations.

Founded in 2011, MomentumABM has about 90 professionals in London and Boston, serving clients across technology, financial services, and B2B industries.

Accenture said the acquisition aligns with its strategy to drive customer-centric growth, AI-powered personalization, and marketing reinvention for enterprise clients.

